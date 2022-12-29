GraceWorks Ministries Receives $14K from Pinnacle Parade of Homes

The 2022 Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes recently presented GraceWorks Ministries with a $14,000 check from the proceeds of October’s event.

“We chose GraceWorks as our benefiting charity for The Parade of Homes, because of the incredible work they do helping those in need in Williamson County,” said marketing director Lisa Underwood.

“We were further inspired by GraceWorks’ Christian perspective, which gives hope and dignity to those they serve. GraceWorks was a fantastic partner in our endeavor. Their

staff and volunteers were reliable and extremely pleasant to work with throughout the course of planning and executing the Parade of Homes event.”

The gift will support GraceWorks’ Food, Shelter and Support programs that help over 13,000 local Neighbors every year. GraceWorks is a 27-year-old Christ-centered community resource center in Franklin, TN.

The two-week Parade of Homes offered tours of six homes in Rosebrooke, Brentwood’s

newest luxury home community. Rosebrooke includes amenities such as adult and children’s pools, clubhouse, event lawn, walking and bike trails, sidewalks and street

trees.

This year’s Parade teams include Aspen Construction, Ford Classic Homes, Legend Homes, Schumacher Homes, Sipple Homes and Stonegate Homes. Developers were CPS Land and Ford Classic Homes.