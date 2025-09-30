GraceWorks Ministries Announces 26th Annual Turkey Trot Charity Run

GraceWorks Ministries will host its 26th Annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, November 27, 2025, at Meridian Cool Springs. The multi-award-winning charity run is expected to attract more than 4,000 walkers and runners participating in 10K, 5K and Kids’ Turkey Chase events, with all proceeds supporting GraceWorks’ mission to provide food, shelter and support services to struggling families throughout Williamson County.

“The Turkey Trot has become a cherished Thanksgiving tradition that brings our community together for a meaningful cause,” said Alicia Bell, CEO of GraceWorks Ministries. “For 26 years, this event has demonstrated how Williamson County residents turn their holiday celebration into an opportunity to serve neighbors facing hardship. Every registration helps us continue providing essential services year-round.”

The event has garnered strong community support, including returning sponsors who recognize its impact. “Let It Shine has an amazing time every year at GraceWorks’ Turkey Trot, and we are looking forward to being a part of the Thanksgiving event again this year,” said Kaili Wessels from Let It Shine Gymnastics, a Gold Sponsor from last year’s event. “We love partnering with GraceWorks Ministries in their mission to assist families in Williamson County. It is so great to know that such a fun tradition is also an avenue to help those in need.”

Participants consistently praise the event’s family-friendly atmosphere and community impact. “Turkey Trot 2024 was a great family experience, and we loved having all the generations of our family participate in a service project on Thanksgiving,” said Melissa Roe, a returning participant. “We usually do it every year, so it’s a great tradition for us.”

This year’s event will feature race corrals, which is a new addition to Turkey Trot. In response to requests from seasoned runners, GraceWorks will group participants by their expected finish times. For serious runners, this will make the event more competitive and efficient. And for those who like to keep a slower pace, race corrals help create a more relaxed experience.

GraceWorks Ministries serves as Williamson County’s primary safety net for families experiencing crisis, providing emergency assistance, food distribution and supportive services to help residents achieve stability and self-sufficiency.

Registration information and race details are available at www.turkeytrotfranklin.com.

