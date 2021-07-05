GraceWorks Ministries’ 50% off Second Saturday Sales Return July 10

Discontinued during the pandemic, the popular GraceWorks Thrift Store event will resume from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of each month with full capacity allowed and no masks required.
In addition, donations for the store will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, starting July 1.
Revenue from the GraceWorks Thrift Store supports the nonprofit’s Food, Shelter, and Support programs that serve 20,000+ Neighbors a year. Dollars raised from the community’s purchases help neighbors with rent and utility bill assistance, food, newborn supplies, and many other services for our Neighbors in need.
To make a donation of items to GraceWorks’ Thrift Store, go to 104 Southeast Parkway, Franklin, TN 37064. A ramp for donations is located behind the GraceWorks storefront. Free pickup is provided for furniture and appliances by calling (615) 794-9055, Ext. 149.
Volunteers are needed to help process donations. Various time slots are offered Monday through Saturday. More information about volunteering is available by contacting Volunteer Relations Manager Erin Saurers at [email protected].
