Graceworks is Asking for Community Assistance

Graceworks is experiencing less than-average donations for this time of year, yet demand for the Franklin-based non-profit has increased.

In the first quarter of Gracework’s fiscal year, July through September, GraceWorks was down over $162,000 to budgeted revenue, not an average deficit for the nonprofit.

The neighbors GraceWorks serves are under challenging seasons as well. Demand for food, shelter, and support services is increasing. GraceWorks’ Shelter requests are up 27% over last year, and their Food Pantry continues to serve 17% more neighbors than in previous years. Because of its commitment to continue to offer these critical services, the last thing GraceWorks wants to do is decrease programs during this season. If the deficit continues, they will have to cut back on services offered to the community.

Here is how the community can help make up the $162,000 shortfall and more for Graceworks. The community can help them continue providing critical services during this hard season. “We are so grateful for a community that has generously supported the food, shelter and support programs of GraceWorks for over 28 years,” says Valencia A. Breckenridge, CEO. She continues, “It is with this confidence that we are asking for your help! So, as we pray for God’s provision we know that He will touch the hearts of our community to answer that prayer!”

Please consider making an above-average gift to Graceworks this season at GraceWorksTN.org/donate or mail to GraceWorks Ministries at 104 SE Parkway Franklin, TN 37064

If you know someone who would like to learn more about GraceWorks, please reach out to Alicia Bell at abell@graceworkstn.org or 615-503-0044.