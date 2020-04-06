GraceWorks will extend its modified structure of a drive-through food distribution and over-the-phone rent and utility assistance services until at least mid-April.

GraceWorks will extend its modified structure until at least April 14 when leaders will reconsider operations based on local, state, federal, and CDC recommendations.

Drive-through food distribution and rent and utility assistance are available from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday and from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Rent and utility requests are taken over the phone by calling the main number, (615) 794-9055.

GraceWorks will be closed Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11, in observance of Easter.

With the onset of the coronavirus, GraceWorks modified its normal 15+ service structure to offer only food and rent and utility help in a system designed to ensure safety for families needing help and safety for GraceWorks staff.

People needing food drive up to the building, where shopping carts full of fresh and nonperishable foods are put in their car trunks. No one leaves the car.

The nonprofit has seen dramatic increases in demand since modifying services March 19. Since then, GraceWorks has fulfilled double the requests for food and for rent assistance than the nonprofit normally sees. In its last fiscal year, GraceWorks helped 10,333 people through all its services. Increases included a record-breaking mobile food panty in Fairview March 28 that provided food to 292 families.a

GraceWorks budget is becoming strained not only by the increase in demand but also by the closing of the GraceWorks Thrift Store, which normally provides $20,000 a week, or about 40%, of the ministry’s income for programming.

To help GraceWorks fight the effects of this pandemic and stabilize our neighbors through this crisis, donations may be made through the GraceWorks website, www.graceworksministries.net/donate. A list of ways to help can be found at https://www.graceworksministries.net/five-ways-you-can-help-graceworks/.

While Thrift Store gift cards may also be purchased on the website to use later, GraceWorks is not accepting donations to the store at this time. Food, diapers and personal hygiene items may be donated by contacting Director of Development Alicia Bell at abell@graceworksministries.net.