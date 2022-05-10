GraceWorks Announces Ivybrook Academy as the Title Sponsor of the 2022 Golf Fore Event

GraceWorks announces that Franklin preschool Ivybrook Academy is the title sponsor of the 2022 Golf Fore event, GraceWorks’ annual golf challenge fundraiser.

Ivybrook, 1268 Lewisburg Pike, is a Franklin private preschool franchise owned by Dawn and Howard Varnedoe. Howard is a longtime participant in GraceWorks’ annual golf challenge fundraiser. Ivybrook was developed by a first-grade teacher to combine the learning approach of Montessori, experiences of Reggio Emilia and Multiple Intelligence research. Since its opening in 2007, 51 franchises have opened in 13 states. Half-day classes are offered for ages 2 through 5.

GraceWorks is a Christ-centered nonprofit community resource center. For more than 25 years, it has provided food, shelter and support for our neighbors in need.

This year’s Golf Challenge is set for Aug. 15 at Temple Hills Country Club. GraceWorks is celebrating its 13th year of presenting the challenge and inviting participants to raise money to support GraceWorks’ programs. This event has raised over 1 million dollars for GraceWorks programs over the years!

Last year, GraceWorks helped 11,033 unduplicated people with multiple resources. Food distributed through the GraceWorks Food Pantry, holiday food boxes, mobile food pantries and weekend Fuel Bags for students qualifying for free/reduced meals helped feed 9,332 unduplicated people. Utility bill assistance was provided to 1,331 unduplicated people and rent support was given to 898 people.

GraceWorks’ other services include The Manger Christmas gift program, newborn supplies, temporary housing support, financial coaching, counseling referrals, vouchers to our Thrift Store for furniture, clothing and appliances, free tax assistance, air conditioners and heaters and a referral network for assistance GraceWorks does not provide.

More information about Ivybrook Academy is available at www.Ivybrookacademy.com. More information about GraceWorks may be found a www.graceworksministries.net.

Interested in playing or sponsoring at the event? Please email [email protected]