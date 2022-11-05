GraceWorks Announces 2023 Neighbor Serving Neighbor Fundraising Dinner

GraceWorks is pleased to announce Gresham Smith will return for the fourth consecutive year as presenting sponsor of the annual Neighbor serving Neighbor dinner April 27, 2023.

The upcoming 19th annual fundraising dinner will be at The Factory at Franklin for the first time in several years.

The venue changed for next year to accommodate increasing numbers of attendees. A record-breaking 470 people attended the latest dinner in April, and a historic $353,088 was raised. This coming year, 600 local Neighbors, partners and community leaders are expected to attend the dinner to share in the mission and vision of GraceWorks.

Besides a tasty menu, the 2023 event will include entertainment and a silent auction of more than 100 items from local businesses and private collections, as well as stories detailing GraceWorks staff and volunteers fulfilling its mission of Neighbor serving Neighbor, by the power of God’s grace.

“We are very proud and honored to be the Presenting Sponsor for the Graceworks Neighbor serving Neighbor Annual Dinner for the fourth consecutive year,” said Rodney Chester, Gresham Smith CEO and GraceWorks board member.

GraceWorks is a nonprofit community resource center that for more than 27 years has provided food, shelter and support for Williamson County residents experiencing a need. GraceWorks is located at 104 Southeast Parkway in Franklin. Please call 615-794-9055 for general information about GraceWorks or visit the website at www.graceworksministries.net.

Tickets are available at https://www.graceworksministries.net/neighbor-serving-neighbor-benefit-dinner/

For more information on auction items or sponsorships, please contact Dawnita Robertson at drobertson@graceworksministries.net or 615-503-0050