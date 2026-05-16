Grace Christian Academy Offering 30+ Summer Camps This Year

Summer plans just got a little easier. Grace Christian Academy (GCA) is offering more than 30 camps this summer at its campus at 3265 Southall Road in Franklin.

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The lineup covers just about every interest. Sports fans can choose from baseball, soccer, football, golf, and cheer, while budding artists can explore acting or clay camp. Looking for something a little different? GCA also offers Adventure Bike Camp, Dude Perfect Camp, American Girl Doll Camp, and STEM Camp, making it easy to find the right fit no matter your child’s age or interests.

Camps are available in both morning and afternoon sessions, giving families the flexibility to build a schedule that works for them.

GCA’s camps are open to the public – you do not have to be a GCA student to attend!

Check out the camp brochure.

Sign up here.