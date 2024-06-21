Grace Bowers Raises $30K for MusicCares® & Voices for a Safer Tennessee

Songwriter and bandleader Grace Bowers raised $30,000 for MusiCares® and Voices for a Safer Tennessee with her 2nd Annual “Grace Bowers & Friends: An Evening Supporting Love, Life & Music” benefit concert, which took place last week at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl.

In addition to Bowers and her band, The Hodge Podge, the event featured performances from Lukas Nelson, John Oates, John Osborne, The Cadillac Three, Butch Walker, Charlie Worsham, Lucie Silvas, SistaStrings, Devon Gilfillian, Terence F. Clark, Melanie Faye, Abby Hamilton, Shane Hawkins, Sierra Hull, Caroline Jones, Meg McRee, Jared James Nichols, Tommy Prine, Maggie Rose, Jeremy Short, Zach Williams and more.

The fundraiser adds to a breakout year for Bowers, who is nominated for Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2024 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards and released her debut single, “Tell Me Why U Do That,” earlier this spring to critical acclaim. Bowers will continue to release new music this year, additional details to be announced soon.

In celebration of the new music, Bowers will make her debut performance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry on her eighteenth birthday, July 30, 2024. Other performances this year include shows supporting Slash, The Red Clay Strays and Brothers Osborne as well as stops at Levitate Music & Arts Festival, Floyd Fest, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Bourbon & Beyond, XPoNential Music Festival and Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email