Grab Your Tickets Now to the Williamson County Fair

Online admission and midway ticket sales are now open as the 2022 Williamson County Fair approaches. The nine-day event is set for Friday, August 5 through Saturday, August 13 at the Williamson County AgExpo Park. Online pre-entry for Competitive Events is also available, which is required for those who plan to enter any of the Fair’s eight Competitive Events Departments.

Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Fair Board Chairman, said that selling both admission and Midway tickets online has been a success to help alleviate the long lines for Fairgoers.

“We have continued to advance and refine our online ticket process year over year, and we are excited to offer an incentive to ‘buy early and save’ for Fair visitors who purchase tickets online,” Anderson said. “Online ticket sales also help reduce lines at the gates so that Fairgoers can get in faster and have more time to enjoy themselves, so it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Online ticket purchases for admission and Midway rides offer the best deals this year. Admission tickets are $9.00 for adults and $5.00 for children (ages 6-12) online, and $12.00 for adults and $7.00 (ages 6-12) for children at the gate. Children ages five and under are admitted free. Also available online is a one-day “Family Fun Pass” that includes admission for two adults and two children (valued at $38.00) for $28.50. Parking is FREE compliments of Nissan.

Online ticket buyers have the advantage of using the “Fast Pass” lane to scan the tickets, which can be printed beforehand or displayed on a mobile device upon arrival at the Fair. All shows and attractions are free with admission unless otherwise posted. Admission tickets will be available for purchase online throughout the Fair at www.williamsoncountyfair.org.

Midway (ride) tickets are sold separately. Advance Midway Ride Hand Stamp tickets are on sale now through midnight Thursday, August 4th ONLY and must be redeemed at a Midway Ticketbooth for a hand stamp after entering the Fair. Tickets are date specific and should be purchased for the day you plan to attend.

Daily ride specials include unlimited rides on Friday, August 5 and Friday, August 12 for $25.00 ($22.00 if purchased in advance) from 6 p.m. to midnight; unlimited rides on Saturday, August 6 and Saturday, August 13 for $35.00 ($32.00 if purchased in advance) from 10 a.m. to midnight; unlimited rides on Sunday, August 7 for $25.00 ($22.00 if purchased in advance) from noon to 11 p.m.; and unlimited rides Monday, August 8 through Thursday, August 11 for $20.00 ($17.00 if purchased in advance) from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Advance Midway tickets are date-specific, not redeemable for cash and cannot be combined with any other offer. All sales (admission tickets and midway tickets) are final, and no refunds will be given.

The Williamson County Fair is also taking measures to streamline the Competitive Events entry process for its Agriculture, Creative Arts, Culinary Arts, Cultural Arts, Livestock and Youth departments as well as the Sing Your Heart Out Vocal Competition, all pageants and the baby and toddler contest. Pre-entry is required this year and is available online through July 29 for Livestock, through August 5 for the Pageants and Vocal Competition, and through July 22 for all other departments. If someone has a problem with an online entry, two new Entry Help Days have been implemented this year on Friday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No entries will be accepted if they have not been pre-entered. Tags will be pre-printed for all registered entries so that contestants may easily tag and leave their entries at the AgPark during the designated drop-off dates. Entry drop-off dates vary for each department; those who have pre-entered should check the online catalog for each department’s drop-off dates and times.

Clear Bags are not required for the 2022 Fair, but bag checks may be randomly conducted. To read more “Know Before You Go” visit www.williamsoncountyfair.org.

About the Williamson County Fair

The Williamson County Fair is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that is organized to promote, encourage and stimulate the civic welfare and betterment of Williamson County, Tennessee, and the surrounding geographical area, through the promotion, ownership and operation of a Fair and other similar endeavors.

Supported by over 1,100 volunteers, the Williamson County Fair has been recognized among the best anywhere by its peers at the state and international levels and continues to be a beacon for agricultural education in Williamson County.