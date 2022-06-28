Grab a Meal at this Local Spot Before it Closes

A local spot will be closing this week.

The Cool Cafe, on Hillsboro Rd in Franklin, announced that owner Tim Ness is retiring and Cool Cafe is closing.

In a social media post, they shared, “Chef Tim is retiring and the Cool Cafe is turning off the stoves.”

Continuing, “Yes, after 17 years, the Cool Cafe owners are saying goodbye to all of the hard work and long hours.. and sadly to so many friends made along the way. But for Tim and Pat Ness, it is time to relax on the deck, watch the boats go by, and enjoy life.”

If you’ve ever attended any charity event in Franklin, you could count on the Cool Cafe bringing their giant banana pudding to feed the crowd, their steak dinners on the weekend were locally famous and the meat and three like fried chicken are like no other around.

Lunch will be served Tuesday – Friday this week, 10:30 am – 2 pm, and the steak dinner will be held on Friday and Saturday night -July 1 and 2. Cool Cafe is located at 1110 Hillsboro Road B200 in Franklin.

They are asking those who want to attend steak night to make a reservation by calling 615-599-0338.