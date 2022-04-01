Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Permobil Inc. to Expand Operations to Wilson County  

Global leader in innovative assistive technology to expand manufacturing operations at North American HQ in Lebanon

Project represents an investment of more than $15 million

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Permobil, Inc. officials announced today the company expects to invest $15.5 million to expand its manufacturing operations at the company’s North American headquarters in Middle Tennessee.

Located at 300 Duke Drive, Permobil aims to create 70 new jobs over the next five years as the company constructs a 70,000-square-foot addition to its existing Lebanon operations.

Permobil’s expansion stems from its continued growth in the North American market and expansion of innovative new solutions for individuals.

Permobil is the global leader in trusted healthcare solutions for power and manual wheelchairs, seating and positioning products, and power assist. The company has 1,600 employees worldwide, and is part of Patricia Industries, a subsidiary of Investor AB. Since its founding 55 years ago, Permobil has enabled millions of end users with empowering innovations, including the first standing power wheelchair, the world’s most advanced seating solutions, the world’s most configurable lightweight manual wheelchairs, and the world’s first connected power wheelchair, among many others. Most recently, Permobil’s Explorer Mini was honored by TIME as a best invention of 2021 for being a groundbreaking mobility solution for children as young as 12 months of age.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 20 economic development projects in Wilson County resulting in more than 5,500 job commitments and approximately $1 billion in capital investment.

“Permobil’s decision to expand its Tennessee manufacturing operations is a testament to our strong business climate, highly skilled workforce and quality of life. I thank Permobil for its investment in Wilson County and look forward to the company’s continued success.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“Tennessee is defined by the brands that call our state home, so we thank Permobil for committing to create 70 new jobs in Wilson County. We are proud to be the home of Permobil’s North American headquarters and appreciate this company for its continued investment and job creation in Tennessee.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

“The contributions of our Permobil team are what enable us to enhance the lives of individuals living with disabilities, and we are excited about our expansion and the new jobs we are bringing to Wilson County. We are grateful to Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe, TVA SVP Bradley, State Senator Pody and State Representative Boyd for their commitment and support. Investing more in our people, our facilities, and in Middle Tennessee benefits our employees, our business, and the local economy.” – Chuck Witkowski, president, Permobil Americas

“TVA and Middle Tennessee Electric congratulate Permobil on its decision to expand operations in Wilson County. It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s commitment to continued growth in the Valley. We are proud to partner with the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help support companies, like Permobil create job opportunities and investment in the region, and we celebrate this announcement together.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development

“We could not be more excited for Permobil. These 70 new jobs will provide a significant boost to our local economy. This $15.5 million expansion shows their continued support and faith in Wilson County. We wish them all the best in this endeavor, and they have our full support.” – Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon)

“Permobil is a great example of the positive impact a business can have in a community beyond the products it produces. The company’s support of outreach efforts that help raise awareness of the challenges users of assistive mobility devices face on a daily basis has been invaluable. I appreciate Permobil’s decision to make this additional investment in Lebanon, and I look forward to their continued success in Wilson County.” – Rep. Clark Boyd (R-Lebanon)

