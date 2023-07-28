Governor Bill Lee Keynotes Leadership Day at Cumberland University

LEBANON, Tenn.–Tennessee State Governor Bill Lee keynotes the fall student-athletes annual Leadership Day after their return to campus this week.

Leadership Day starts in a large group format as speakers circulate between different sessions like how to be successful in college, servant leadership, safety, and more. The day is used to help acclimate to the life of a college athlete for freshmen or readjust for returners while also spreading our theme for the year which is FIT (Focused, Intentional, and Together). After completing all the sessions, the teams split up, heading out to display servant leadership through community service. The speakers today include Governor Lee, Brother Darrin Reynolds, Barb Jordan, and Cumberland University Faculty and Staff.

Governor Lee talked about his upbringing and how moments in his life have helped shape who he is. He also stated that he normally does not speak to a group of leaders like athletes and spoke on how serving others is the best way to lead.

Brother Darrin Reynolds, the Youth Pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church, had a similar message: servant leadership. Brother Darrin taled about the impact that Cumberland University can have on athletes, if the athlete has an open heart into accepting that you are here for a reason. Cumberland is a melting pot of high school stars, Division I transfers, Junior College transfers, and more, and each of the athletes are at Cumberland for a reason.

Barb Jordan educated our student-athletes on personal safety, awareness, sexual assault, and violence. Jordan won three NCAA Division II championships, was a three-time All-American, and a two-time winner of the California Collegiate Athletic Association Most Valuable Player award at California State University Northridge. She later played on Team USA for eight years, was on the coaching staff for the Junior National and Women’s National Team — leading both to world championship gold medals, and was the head coach of the CSUN softball team.

Cumberland Faculty and Staff to speak included Vice President for Athletics Ron Pavan, Assistant Athletic Director Katie Arnold, Faculty Athletic Representative Eric Landis, and Head Athletic Trainer Tyler Bennett.

The teams that went through the Fall Leadership Day includes football, men’s and women’s soccer, cheer and dance, and women’s volleyball.

Later this afternoon, these teams will be participating in community service activities as a way to give back selflessly to our campus and those in our community.

Winter/Spring sports will have their own Leadership Day in August after they return to campus in August on August 28th.

Source: Cumberland University