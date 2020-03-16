Today (March 16), Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a statement urging every Tennessee school district to close as soon as possible and remain closed through March 31.

Gov. Lee’s statement:

As the response to COVID-19 evolves, I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20, 2020 at the latest. Schools should remain closed through March 31, 2020 to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31. Superintendents and local leadership have the full support of my administration to determine effective dates for closure this week as they evaluate what is best for families within their respective districts. We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports like meals for students in need. Every Tennessean has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I urge Tennesseans to be quick to help neighbors as new needs surface with the closure of schools.

Tennessee Department of Education Response

Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement on Governor Bill Lee’s announcement around school closures:

We thank Governor Lee for encouraging school districts to close through the end of the month in order to protect the health and wellbeing of Tennessee’s students, teachers, and entire communities across the state.

The Department of Education team has been working overtime to communicate with districts and issue guidance to help them make plans and decisions to ensure a continuation of academic instruction as well as critical meal and other services for students during times of school closure.

Together with district leaders, our department’s top priority as we move forward is ensuring that students can stay healthy and have all the supports they need to continue learning.

The Department of Education will continually update guidance to school districts posted on our website: https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus.html

The Department of Education also set up a hotline for district leaders 629-888-5898 or toll free 833-947-2115. The hotline is available Monday- Friday 6:30 am – 4:30pm CT.