Gov. Lee Requests Expedited Disaster Declaration for 23 Counties

On January 28, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee requested President Donald J. Trump grant an Expedited Major Disaster Declaration for 23 Tennessee counties following significant impacts from Winter Storm Fern. The request seeks both Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance and Individual Assistance to support response and recovery efforts across the state.

The expedited request includes counties where damage is already evident and expected to easily exceed assistance thresholds, allowing federal resources to reach Tennesseans as quickly as possible. Damage assessments remain underway, and will determine whether additional counties may qualify.

“Winter Storm Fern has created significant damage in communities across Tennessee, and state and local officials, first responders, and volunteers continue to provide critical support,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m grateful to President Trump for granting federal resources to support Tennesseans, and am hopeful our Major Disaster Declaration will be approved quickly.”

The Expedited Major Disaster Declaration request includes the following 23 counties for both FEMA Individual and Public Assistance: Cheatham, Chester, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Maury, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson, Wilson.



FEMA Assistance

Individual Assistance would make federal aid available directly to Tennesseans to help with temporary housing, home repairs, and other disaster-related expenses not covered by insurance. For more information about Individual Assistance, visit FEMA’s webpage.

Public Assistance would provide reimbursement to state and local governments, as well as eligible nonprofit organizations, for emergency response costs and repairs to damaged public infrastructure such as roads, bridges, utilities, and public buildings. For more information about Public Assistance, visit FEMA’s webpage.



Tennessee Emergency Management Agency

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is coordinating response and recovery efforts with local, state, and federal partners to support counties as response and damage assessments continues.

Up-to-date information recovery resources, and guidance for Tennesseans can be found on TEMA’s dedicated Winter Weather webpage.

