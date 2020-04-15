During Gov. Lee’s COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday, April 15, Gov. Lee recommended that all schools remain closed through the 2019-2020 school year.

In order to keep every Tennessean safe during this pandemic, I am recommending that schools remain closed through the end of this school year. We’re working with @TNedu and local leaders to ensure there is flexibility for districts to complete critical year-end activities. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 15, 2020

Gov. Lee also appointed Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn to lead a COVID-19 Child Well Being Task Force that will provide support through state and local leaders to support communities.

“Time lost in the classroom has implications beyond academics and those implications are often the well being of children. Schools and teachers are often the frontline in caring for students particularly those in difficult situations, those that are most vulnerable, those that are most at risk,” Gov. Lee said.