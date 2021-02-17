Gov Lee Issues Executive Order to Ensure Uninterrupted Supply of Heating Fuel

As many Tennesseans rely on fuel to keep their homes and businesses running, which is critical during freezing weather, Gov Bill Lee has issued Executive Order 76, which ensures an uninterrupted supply of heating fuel by allowing maximum transportation flexibility for the energy sector.

The executive declares a state of emergency, providing a temporary exemption from the federal rules and regulations on hours of service for operators of a commercial motor vehicle providing liquid petroleum fuels, propane gas, other heating fuels, utility supplies or utility crews during the state of emergency.

This order is in effect until 11:59pm February 26.

