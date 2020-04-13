Governor Bill Lee’s stay at home has been extended until April 30 with plans to reopen the economy in May. The previous order was set to expire tomorrow, April 14.

The stay at home order requires that Tennesseans stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities and the order closes nonessential businesses. More information here.

Gov. Lee says he is encouraged as Tennessee has experienced more than 10 days of single digit percentage case growth.

“However, until a treatment is widely available we have to remain vigilant to incorporate social distancing and good hygiene in our daily routines or we have a very serious risk that this disease could come roaring back and erase all the progress that we have made to date. Until a vaccine or a therapy is widely available to Tennesseans, this virus will be a present reality for us to manage and consider whenever we’re making decisions. However, its clear our economy cannot stay shut down for months on end so we’re left with a clear but complicated task…..We need Tennesseans to go back to work but we also need everyone to recognize that physical distancing must continue for the foreseeable future.” said Gov. Lee