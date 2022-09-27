Gov. Lee Authorizes 1200+ Emergency Responders to Florida for Hurricane Ian

Gov. Bill Lee has authorized 1200+ Tennessee National Guard troops and emergency responders to the Florida area for response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian.
As Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Ian, I have authorized 1200+ TN National Guard troops & @T_E_M_A emergency responders to the area for response & recovery efforts.@GovRonDeSantis, the Volunteer State stands ready to support Floridians.
— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 27, 2022
What We Know About Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian will bring a life-threatening storm surge along much of the Florida west coast, where a Storm Surge Warning has been issued, reports National Weather Service.
Here’s the latest on Hurricane Ian:
UPDATE: Sept 27 11:20am
- Ian is now a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with sustained winds near 115mph with higher gusts
- At 11am EDT, the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 305 miles south-southwest of Sarasota, Florida.
- Ian is moving toward the north near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue Tuesday. A turn toward the north-northeast with a reduction in forward speed is forecast Tuesday night and Wednesday.
- On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, pass west of the Florida Keys later Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday and Wednesday night.National Hurricane Center’s Acting Director Jamie Rhome provides a live update on Hurricane Ian.