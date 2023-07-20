Gov. Lee Appoints Shari Tayloe as 10th Judicial District Attorney General

On Monday, July 17, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Shari Tayloe as District Attorney General for the 10th Judicial District to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of General Stephen Crump, effective immediately.

“Shari is a dedicated public servant, and I value the significant legal experience she will continue to bring to the 10th Judicial District,” said Gov. Lee. “I am pleased to appoint her to this position and appreciate her service to Tennesseans.”

Tayloe brings nearly 25 years of prosecutorial experience to her new role, most recently serving as Deputy District Attorney General for the 10th Judicial District, a position she has held for six years. Tayloe earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and her J.D. at the University of Tennessee College of Law.

The 10th Judicial District covers Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties.