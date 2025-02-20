Gov. Bill Lee Designates March Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month

Gov. Bill Lee has once again designated March as Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month. To kick-off the activities, KTnB will host a rally and awards luncheon from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST, March 6, at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. James Lewellen will bring the keynote address. Jointly, the state’s kick-off of Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup® will be part of the festivities.

“March is the perfect time to spotlight the essential work of both the Keep Tennessee Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful local affiliates as well as our state-wide partners,” Executive Director Missy Marshall, Keep Tennessee Beautiful, said. “We are grateful to Gov. Lee for supporting this month-long celebration. Having James Lewellen speak to our group is an inspiring opportunity. He has first-hand knowledge of the important work of the affiliates, their volunteers and how the KTnB mission helps create successful communities.”

Lewellen, town administrator (retired) for Collierville, TN for an impressive 27 years, served through three administrations. He led the town through the creation of the Collierville Municipal Schools and through population growth from 18,000 to 52,000. Lewellen is known for his leadership, public relations skills and strong work ethic. A skilled orator, Lewellen’s presentations often include inspirational quotes and stories to make a point.

The March 6 program will also feature the presentation of The Love Where You Live and The Leader Against Litter Awards. In addition, The KTnB Three Grand Divisions Scholarships will be presented to nine outstanding high school seniors from across the state. The scholarships prove Tennessee will be in the hands of great environmental stewards in the future.

To kick-off 2025’s Great American Cleanup®, KTnB and Keep Sevier Beautiful will host a community wide cleanup at 9 a.m., EST, March 7, on “The Spur” at 1011 Banner Road in Gatlinburg. The GAC annually engages more than 500,000 volunteers throughout the country.

Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month and the Great American Cleanup® help accomplish the mission of KTnB: to educate and inspire Tennesseans to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment.

