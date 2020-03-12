virus
Stock Image

Thursday morning, Governor Bill Lee held a press conference to update Tennesseans on the status of coronavirus (COVID-19), declaring a state of emergency.

  • The emergency declaration will allow the state to receive federal emergency funds
  • While the risk to general population is still low, Gov Lee urges all residents to take this issue seriously, even if you are not in the vulnerable population.
  • The vulnerable population are those with underlying health issues such as heart disease, diabetes and respiratory illness.
  • Gov Lee also urges those who are vulnerable to stay home if possible and definitely avoid large gatherings.
  • Regarding testing, the State Lab has test kits to test 500 individuals plus private labs are now able to test.
  • The majority of coronavirus Tennessee patients have received care at home, but 2 Tennesseans have been hospitalized

Currently, there are 9 confirmed cases in Tennessee.

RSS More Coronavirus News

Advertisement


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here