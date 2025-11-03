Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee Invite Tennesseans to Celebrate Christmas at the Tennessee Residence

Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee are inviting Tennesseans to celebrate the holiday season at the 2025 Tennessee Residence Christmas tours.

This year, Tennessee’s historic home will be decorated in the theme, “Light of the World.” Through the festive décor, guests will experience the true Light of Christmas, Jesus Christ.

“Bill and I are excited to once again welcome Tennesseans into the Tennessee Residence this Christmas season,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “It is our hope that the Christmas tours would provide a tangible picture of the glory, grace, and light that Christ brought to earth from that very first Christmas and still today.”

The Governor and First Lady have welcomed more than 22,000 guests into the Tennessee Residence through Christmas tours since 2019, with 5,400 more guests expected this year. This Christmas season will mark the final year of Governor and First Lady Lee’s Christmas tours at the Tennessee Residence.

The Governor and First Lady are continuing their Christmas tradition of encouraging guests to participate in giving back during the holiday season by bringing requested items to support the work of five nonprofits across the state. The nonprofits selected this year include Memphis Child Advocacy Center, Reelfoot Rural Ministries, Graceworks Ministries, Helping Mamas Knoxville, and Cumberland Children’s Center House of Hope.

“We’re honored to partner with First Lady Lee and Tennessee Serves to highlight the importance of meeting families’ basic needs,” said Tess Frear, Executive Director of Helping Mamas Knoxville. “This partnership shines a light on how simple acts of giving can change lives and strengthen communities across Tennessee.”

The Tennessee Residence will be open to the public for Christmas tours from Friday, December 5 through Sunday, December 7, and from Friday, December 12 through Sunday, December 14. All tours are self-guided, free to the public, and require a reservation.

To schedule a tour and find additional information and requested nonprofit donations, visit the Tennessee Residence website.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email