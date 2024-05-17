Gourmet Grilled Cheese Concept Cheese Lab Opens at Assembly Food Hall

If you are headed downtown Nashville to an event, there’s a new spot open at Assembly Food Hall – Cheese Lab.

Cheese Lab, a gourmet grilled cheese concept, is located in the North Hall between Whisk Crêpes Café and the 501 Commerce building entrance.

The menu at Cheese Lab pays homage to the allure of cheese in all its glory, offering an exciting range of mouthwatering melts, savory sides, and irresistible sweets. Menu items include a variety of gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches like the American Classic, Brie and Fig, Buffalo Chicken, and even the Salsa Fresca & Artichoke – a vegan grilled cheese option. Additional menu items include entrée salads, homemade soups, sides, and desserts. A full menu and a logo are attached for your review and use.

Cheese Lab is a concept from Nashville-based restaurateur and entrepreneur, Youssef Koutout. Mr. Koutout has more than 15 years of experience managing and creating successful food and beverage concepts through his work at Music City Center, Bridgestone Arena, Leaf n’Brew, and Taco Chela.

Assembly Food Hall is located at 5055 Broadway Place, Nashville.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email