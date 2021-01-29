Got COVID-19 Vaccine Questions? Call the Information Line

Do you have questions about how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Williamson County? Call the Williamson County Health Department COVID-19 public information line.

Details on Information Line:

The Williamson County Public Information Line

(615) 595-4880

Available Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

This line assists with the following:

Vaccine Scheduling

Waitlist Sign-ups

Answering Frequently Asked Questions

Vaccine Alert Sign-Ups

Learn more at the Williamson County Vaccination Page: https://tn-williamsoncountyops.civicplus.com/341/Health-Department-Vaccine-Distribution