Got COVID-19 Vaccine Questions? Call the Information Line

By
Williamson Source
-
Public Info Line

Do you have questions about how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Williamson County? Call the Williamson County Health Department COVID-19 public information line.

Details on Information Line:

The Williamson County Public Information Line
(615) 595-4880
Available Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

  • This line assists with the following:
  • Vaccine Scheduling
  • Waitlist Sign-ups
  • Answering Frequently Asked Questions
  • Vaccine Alert Sign-Ups

Learn more at the Williamson County Vaccination Page: https://tn-williamsoncountyops.civicplus.com/341/Health-Department-Vaccine-Distribution

