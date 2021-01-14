Gorgeous Luxury Home in Brentwood Available Now

Looking for your next luxury home in Brentwood? Warren Bradley Partners is proud to present a gorgeous listing available now: 2 Carmel Ln. Explore this home below.

2 Carmel Ln

2 Carmel Ln

Brentwood, TN 37027

The most iconic residence in The Governors Club, 2 Carmel Ln is now available for new ownership! The striking presence of this gorgeous home is extraordinarily majestic both day and evening. Beautiful views of both the Governors Club golf course, as well as the Brentwood hills, unfold from every terrace and window of the residence. This home’s interior includes room after room of exquisite design and construction detail. Not to be missed, the home’s new 127K Slateline shingle roof. 2 Carmel Ln is truly an architectural masterpiece to behold.

List Price: $3,875,000

Built in 2002

0.86 Acres

5 beds, 5 full baths and 2 half-baths

12,721 square feet

Crockett Elementary, Woodland Middle School, Ravenwood High School

1 of 18

Find Your Brentwood Home With Warren Bradley Partners

Need help buying, selling or relocating in Brentwood? Warren Bradley Partners can help with all of your real estate needs in Middle Tennessee. Contact Warren Bradley online or by calling (615) 300-8663.