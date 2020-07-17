



Whether you’re looking for luxury living just 12 minutes from Historic Downtown Franklin, or looking to get away from it all, Hart’s Landmark can offer you the best of both worlds! This wonderful neighborhood just off South Berry’s Chapel Road provides a sense of community along with ease of access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and so much more.

Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory presents 2172 Hartland Road in Hart’s Landmark. This neighborhood features brand new and very recent construction with absolutely spectacular views. Explore this listing below!

2172 Hartland Road, Franklin, TN 37069

This stunning 2016 home features:

6,745 square feet

Excellent Schools (Walnut Grove Elementary, Grassland Middle, and Franklin High)

5 beds

6.5 baths

*Option to add a pool, spa and firepit*

Quality custom construction by Trace Construction has been impeccably maintained over the last four years. An open design with a chef’s kitchen, generous main floor master suite, large bedrooms, and private office with a fireplace makes this home perfect for cooking, entertaining, working, and enjoying time with friends and family.

The finished walkout basement of this home includes a safe room, projector and screen, bedroom, two bathrooms, bar and exercise room. Covered porches with two outdoor fireplaces make 2172 Hartland Road perfect for entertaining. Plus, an upper level covered porch offers amazing views! This home truly has all the bells and whistles to be expected of a luxury home in Franklin’s highly desirable Landmark Community.

For more information about 2172 Hartland Road and other listings, contact luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory by calling (615) 300-5111. Peak buying season is here, and many properties are moving fast. If you’re thinking about moving, don’t delay in getting the professional assistance you need with Franklin Realtor® Susan Gregory and her team!



