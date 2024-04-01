Gorgatron, Casket Robbery, and Voraath Tour to Stop in Nashville this July

Extreme sci-fi/horror metallers Voraath announced they would support Gorgatron and Casket Robbery on the “Mechanical Necrosis Tour,” coming to Nashville in July.

The tour will stop in Nashville on July 9th at The End.

Voraath is an otherworldly, extreme metal act that weaves together the twisted worlds of science fiction, horror, and death metal. Their complex riffs, entrancing solos, and captivating vocals tell dark, dread-filled stories, drawing their audiences into their terrifying vision.

This year, they will introduce their world and the lore within through their debut album “Vol 1: The Hymn of the Hunters” on June 17th, 2024, on Exitus Stratagem Records. The band shares their excitement as they release the album art, track list, and a promo video available now on YouTube.

Find tickets here.