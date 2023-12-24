Google Trends Reveal Top Christmas Song Among Tennesseans

As you gather with your friends and family to sing Christmas songs and be of good cheer, there’s one song that ranks high with Tennesseans.

FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state by surveying more than 1,200 adults.

Of the 25 Christmas songs evaluated from last year’s Christmas Billboard Hot 100, 21 different songs were most popular in at least one U.S. state.

The most popular Christmas song in ten states is Mariah Carey’s 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas is You.” Taking the number one spot on the Billboard charts until this year when local Brenda Lee reigns at number for “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree.”

Five other songs took the top spot in at least three states: “Run Rudolph Run,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” and Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad.”

Tennesseans, however, chose the Elvis classic “Blue Christmas” as its most popular song for the state.

If you are curious as to the findings of the most annoying songs this year. It also contained the most popular song, “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey.

The second-most annoying song is the novelty song “The Chipmunk Song,” also known as “Christmas Don’t Be Late,” sung by Alvin and the Chipmunks. The high-pitched singing on the song definitely isn’t for everyone, so it’s no surprise to see it on this list.

Rounding out the top three is “Feliz Navidad,” another one of the most popular Christmas songs across the country according to Google Trends.

Below are the top ten most annoying songs.

1.”All I Want for Christmas is You”

2.The Chipmunk Song(Christmas Don’t be Late)

3.”Feliz Navidad”

4.”A Holly Jolly Christmas”

5. “Baby its Cold Outside”

6. “Deck the Halls”

7. “Happy Xmas”

8. “White Christmas”

9. “Wonderful Christmastime”

10.”Do You Hear What I Hear”