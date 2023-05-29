Google Fiber Comes to Franklin

The City of Franklin is excited to announce Google Fiber is coming to Franklin for its high-speed broadband internet service. On Wednesday, May 24, 2022, Mayor Dr. Ken Moore announced an agreement at his State of the City presentation to bring Google Fiber’s high speed broadband service to Franklin, Tennessee. “Google Fiber’s reputation speaks for itself, and we are excited for Google Fiber to be part of our community,” said Mayor Moore. “Our citizens, schools and corporations will all benefit from this new gigabit internet service.”

Franklin is situated 19 miles South of Nashville and is the 7th largest city in Tennessee with more than 80,000 residents and double-digit growth. Franklin remains one of the most desirable places to live in America. Publications such as Money, Southern Living, USA Today, and Livability consistently recognize Franklin among the best places to live in America. Investment and job growth also reflect Franklin’s remarkable economic vitality. During calendar year 2022, private investment reached the highest level in Franklin’s history with $874 million in direct construction investment

“Since breaking ground in Middle Tennessee, Google Fiber’s goal has always been to bring fiber optic internet to as many residents, organizations, and businesses as possible. In today’s always-on world, it’s more important than ever to have fast, reliable internet to connect to work, school, and each other,” said Ryun Jackson, Government & Community Affairs Manager for Google Fiber. “This is an exciting day, and we are looking forward to serving the residents of Franklin.”

Google Fiber expects to start construction early next year and plans to serve Franklin customers in late 2024.