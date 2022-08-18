Goodwill Launches New Mobile Career Center

A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area.

Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus — into service during a dedication ceremony Tuesday at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center in Nashville.

The bus will bring services to people who cannot easily get to one of Goodwill’s nine existing brick-and-mortar Career Solutions Centers. It is equipped with seating, desks and laptop computers for six as well as a printer and a mobile hotspot broadcasting a strong 5G Wi-Fi signal. It will be staffed by Goodwill career coaches with expertise in helping people gain skills and find meaningful employment.

Career coaches will provide a wide range of services on board, including interest assessments, resume assistance, referrals to hiring employers, application assistance and interview coaching. In-person classes such as Basic Computer, Financial Literacy and Office Productivity also will be offered along with numerous virtual training programs. Anyone in need of work, considering a new career path or seeking to acquire new employment-related skills will benefit from these services.

“As a locally operated nonprofit organization, we are deeply committed to delivering our mission in all 48 counties we serve,” said Matthew Bourlakas, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee. “The Goodwill Mobile Career Center will help us to provide high-touch career services across our footprint and also to partner with our fellow social service organizations in community events.”

The bus will be able to park and immediately provide services in front of the facilities of partner agencies such as libraries, community centers and local businesses. It is also equipped with tents and portable tables so that outdoor events such as job and community resource fairs can be conducted during nice weather. The mobile center’s schedule will be shared via Goodwill’s website, social media and other communication channels.

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee provided education, training and employment assistance to more than 14,100 people in 2021. Bourlakas said he expects innovations such as the mobile Career Solutions Center to help the nonprofit reach even more people this year and in future years.

About Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc.

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc., is a locally operated 501c3 nonprofit organization serving 48 counties of Middle and West Tennessee. For more than 60 years, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has provided job training and job placement free of charge to people with disabilities or other barriers to employment through the sale of donated items. Goodwill’s vision is that all people will have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential through the power of work. More information about Goodwill’s Career Solutions Centers, retail stores and Donation Express Centers can be found online at www.giveit2goodwill.org or by calling 1-800-545-9231.