Good Samaritan Carjacked in Franklin

Detectives are hoping these TBI sketches will help lead to the identification and arrest of two suspects who turned a Franklin good Samaritan into a carjacking victim.

At 9:00 pm on June 26, a Franklin man stopped to help two white males who were standing outside of what he thought was a broken-down truck on Lewisburg Pike near the Steam Valley subdivision.

The suspects said that they needed a jump. When the victim got out to help, one of the suspects jumped into the victim’s SUV and fled. The other suspect fled in the vehicle that the suspects said was broken down.

That vehicle is a silver, 2015 or newer model, short bed, 4-door Ford F-150 with stock rims. Both suspects are thought to be in their mid-20s with short hair and mustaches.

The victim’s vehicle they stole was a gold 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe.