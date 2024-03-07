Good Housekeeping Names Franklin as Best Destination to Visit in March

March is known for welcoming spring as students have a break from school, and the weather turns from cold to warmer with longer days of light.

Good Housekeeping just released its 25 Best Destinations to Visit in March. It cites March as a good month to travel because of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, the blossoming of cherry trees in Washington, D.C., and March Madness.

Out of the 25 destinations on the list, Franklin makes as number eighteen among destinations worldwide of Zurich, Lake Como, Italy, and Hoi An Vietnam, and more.

In talking about Franklin, they shared, “Let the crowds go to Nashville and bring your family about half an hour away to Franklin. Brimming with history, music, shopping and restaurants, this mid-size southern city is hosting the 10th annual Kids’ Art Festival of Tennessee on March 23.”

They also mention the resort Southall Farm & Inn and The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin as places to stay while visiting.

See the complete list here.