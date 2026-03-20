Good Food, Great Pours, and a Great Cause — Pours & Palates Returns to Franklin

Following an unforgettable 2025 event, YOUR Community Media and YOUR Williamson are thrilled to host the second annual Pours & Palates: A Curated Culinary Experience, at 111 Motorcars in Franklin, presented by Visit The Shoals — Florence-Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau! On March 26th, from 6pm – 8pm, indulge in another evening of culinary delights, exceptional pours, and local flavor and flair for the palate. This elevated tasting event will showcase the vibrant food scene of our community, featuring an expertly curated selection of food and beverage tastings — including wines, craft brews, distilleries and local spirits, live music, experience exhibits, and demonstrations. Guests will also enjoy the beautiful car collection at 111 Motorcars.
2026 POURS & PALATES EXPERIENCE PARTNERS
111 Motorcars
1799 Kitchen & Bar Room
Blooming Kupcakes
Chrysalis Modern Italian
CliffNotes
Cocktail Carriage
Cowboy Cannolis
Curio Brewing Company
Graze Craze
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
Leiper’s Fork Distillery
Margaritas & More
The Atomic Cigar Co.
The White Alligator
The Franklin Special School District’s Take A Bite Campaign will once again serve as the charitable partner. Through this event, YOUR Community Media and YOUR Williamson hope to shine a light on the campaign and encourage donations to support its mission of assisting families who struggle to pay their children’s cafeteria balances.
More information and tickets for Pours & Palates available at: yourcommunity.media/events
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