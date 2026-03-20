Good Food, Great Pours, and a Great Cause — Pours & Palates Returns to Franklin

Following an unforgettable 2025 event, YOUR Community Media and YOUR Williamson are thrilled to host the second annual Pours & Palates: A Curated Culinary Experience, at 111 Motorcars in Franklin, presented by Visit The Shoals — Florence-Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau! On March 26th, from 6pm – 8pm, indulge in another evening of culinary delights, exceptional pours, and local flavor and flair for the palate. This elevated tasting event will showcase the vibrant food scene of our community, featuring an expertly curated selection of food and beverage tastings — including wines, craft brews, distilleries and local spirits, live music, experience exhibits, and demonstrations. Guests will also enjoy the beautiful car collection at 111 Motorcars.

2026 POURS & PALATES EXPERIENCE PARTNERS

111 Motorcars

1799 Kitchen & Bar Room

Blooming Kupcakes

Chrysalis Modern Italian

CliffNotes

Cocktail Carriage

Cowboy Cannolis

Curio Brewing Company

Graze Craze

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

Leiper’s Fork Distillery

Margaritas & More

The Atomic Cigar Co.

The White Alligator

The Franklin Special School District’s Take A Bite Campaign will once again serve as the charitable partner. Through this event, YOUR Community Media and YOUR Williamson hope to shine a light on the campaign and encourage donations to support its mission of assisting families who struggle to pay their children’s cafeteria balances.

More information and tickets for Pours & Palates available at: yourcommunity.media/events

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email