Good Cup Creates GoFundMe for Barista Who Lost Everything in Flood

By
Donna Vissman
-
Art Good Cup
photo from GoFundMe

The Good Cup in Franklin has created a GoFundMe for one of their employees who lost everything in the March 27 – 28 flood.

The Good Cup shares that Art Gonzales and his family purchased their home last year and they had created a “beautiful oasis” in the lower level of their home, complete with an outdoor patio, chicken coops, a trailer and storage shed, all of which has been destroyed.

GoFundMe organizers are hoping to raise funds so Art and his family can replace basic items, such as clothes, shoes, toiletries and to find a temporary house to stay in while their home is under construction.

“This family is always helping others and never asking for anything in return. Let’s return the favor and bless the Gonzales family!” states the GoFundMe.

The goal of the GoFundMe campaign was set for $10,000 and, as of the writing of this article, has raised over $17,000.

Make a donation here. 

