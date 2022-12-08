Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R Announce Tour Stop in Franklin, TN

If you are planning your summer concert list, here’s one for you. Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. announced “The Big Night Out” tour with a stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on the southern border of Franklin, TN.

The tour comes to Franklin on Friday, August 25th. General sale tickets begin on Friday, December 9th at 10 am. Pre-Sale tickets available for purchase

12/7 at 10am-10pm CST. Use Pre-Sale code “CHEER” to purchase before general on-sale.

Find tickets here.

“I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R. It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so BE THERE!!!” said Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik in a statement to Consequence of Sound.

FirstBank Amphitheater shared a video on social media with Marc Roberge from O.A.R. and John Rzeznik from the Goo Goo Dolls inviting fans to the concert.

FirstBank Amphitheater is located at 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin, TN 37064 on the back of 140 acres with natural landscape features and in a reclaimed rock quarry rich in local history.