Goo Goo Cluster Unveils Goo Goo Gives Initiative

Goo Goo Cluster, the iconic Southern heritage candy brand, is proud to announce the launch of its latest initiative, “Goo Goo Gives.” The joy-filled program underscores the brand’s commitment to creating a positive impact within the Nashville community by supporting local nonprofits through the immersive chocolate-covered experiences offered at Goo Goo Chocolate Co., the downtown store.

Starting this month, Goo Goo Cluster, through the Goo Goo Gives initiative, will donate a portion of proceeds from all public class ticket sales to carefully selected charities bi-monthly. The 2024 lineup will champion the wellbeing of notable organizations such as Giving Kitchen, Camp Horizon, Infinite Possibilities and the Salvation Army, with two more beneficiaries to be revealed at a later date.

“In Goo Goo Cluster’s 111+ years of business, it’s been our pleasure to support local nonprofits in various ways through product donation, auction items, monetary aid and more,” said Laurie Spradley, vice president of operations at Goo Goo Cluster. “With Goo Goo Gives, we aim to establish a consistent channel of contribution to some of Nashville’s most vital nonprofits, and we look forward to watching this program grow in years to come.”

Class experiences eligible for giveback include Taste of Goo Goo, a family friendly, hands-on chocolate making lesson, Secrets of Goo Goo, a wine and chocolate pairing class, and Goos & Booze, a bonbon and spirits pairing activity in partnership with local distilleries. By participating in one of these class experiences at Goo Goo Chocolate Co., guests become essential contributors to meaningful causes and will receive enjoyable takeaways like a custom Premium Goo Goo, branded apron and in-store discount.

For those looking to indulge a sweet tooth while giving back, visit the full calendar of class experiences at experience.googoo.com. To learn more about the Goo Goo Gives program, click here.