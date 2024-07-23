Goo Goo Cluster Teams Up with Frothy Monkey for New Premium Treat

Nashville’s iconic candy brand, Goo Goo Cluster, has announced the latest addition to its lineup of Premium confections: The Frothy Monkey Havana Latte Premium Goo Goo. Made in partnership with the beloved café and coffee roaster, this new treat is inspired by the rich flavors of Frothy Monkey’s popular Havana Latte.

The indulgent four-ounce confection combines the familiar flavors from Frothy Monkey’s signature beverage with the irresistible chocolate from Goo Goo Cluster. Featuring decadent layers of ganache crafted from the same secret sauce found in the Havana Latte, rich espresso shortbread and cake and cold brew nougat made with the coffee house’s concentrate, the sweet treat is covered in milk chocolate on the top and white chocolate on the bottom to delight coffee and dessert lovers alike.

“The Frothy Monkey Havana Latte Premium Goo Goo is the first of its kind, featuring a blend of flavors and textures encased in both milk and white chocolate,” said Beth Sachan, vice president of sales and marketing at Goo Goo Cluster. “We are excited for coffee fans and chocolate lovers to taste the decadent dessert and experience the harmonious connection between two Nashville staples.”

Frothy Monkey, the all-day cafe and specialty coffee roaster with five locations in Nashville, has been a staple in the community since 2004, known for ethically sourced and specialty-grade coffee and food made from scratch using original recipes and thoughtfully curated ingredients. The coffeehouse turned all-day cafe also has locations in Birmingham, Chattanooga and Knoxville. This Premium confection is made in celebration of Frothy Monkey’s 20th Anniversary. Fans can celebrate the milestone at the Friends of Frothy 20th Year Homecoming Bash on August 3 by purchasing tickets here.

“Our Havana latte has been a huge hit in coffee form, and we are confident it will be a winner in candy form too,” said Jennifer Sheets, partner at Frothy Monkey. “We are thrilled to celebrate Frothy’s 20th birthday by collaborating with an iconic Nashville brand that we respect and adore.”

The Frothy Monkey Havana Latte Premium Goo Goo will be available beginning Friday, July 26 at Goo Goo Chocolate Co., located 116 3rd Ave. S, and all Frothy Monkey locations as well as online at googoo.com.

