Goo Goo Cluster Launches Goo Goo Madness

Today marks the kickoff of the inaugural “Goo Goo Madness: A Premium Showdown,” an exciting bracket challenge presented by Goo Goo Cluster, Nashville’s iconic candy brand. Fans are invited to engage in this March-long event, casting their votes for the most beloved Premium Goo Goo collaborations, carefully curated based on past acclaim and popularity. Voting is now live, starting on March 11, and can be accessed on Goo Goo Cluster’s official website.

While the Original Goo Goo Cluster, featuring peanuts, marshmallow nougat and caramel covered in milk chocolate, remains a hallmark, the four-ounce handmade Premium Goo Goos have risen in popularity since introduced in the last decade. These special editions are in partnership with local chefs, restaurants and brands, offering fans the chance to enjoy unique flavor profiles.

“Goo Goo Cluster has had the privilege of collaborating with several Nashville institutions to craft unique and much-loved Premium Goo Goos,” said Laurie Spradley, vice president of operations at Goo Goo Cluster. “Handmade in our downtown store, these limited-edition treats have garnered a loyal following. Fans have clamored for their return, and we’re thrilled to discover which one will win ultimate favorite.”

Among the standout Premium Goo Goos are the Loveless Cafe Biscuits & Jam Premium, Puckett’s Premium Goo Goo, a flavor profile imitating the restaurant’s Deep Fried Brownie Sundae, the Chikki Likki created in collaboration with Tailor chef Vivek Surti, and the Elliston Place Soda Shop Premium Goo Goo, a take on the restaurant’s popular Chocolate Cherry Malt.

To participate in the voting for your preferred Premium Goo Goo, visit the official website each Monday in March and follow @googooclusters on Instagram. The triumphant confection will be unveiled on Monday, April 8, and the winning Premium will make a special return in September and October, celebrating a decade of Premium Goo Goos and coinciding with the 10-year anniversary of the opening of the downtown storefront.