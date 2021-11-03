Goo Goo Cluster Broadway Storefront to Reopen This Week

Goo Goo Cluster’s $2 million transformation of its Lower Broadway storefront will allow visitors to experience the beloved confection in a whole new way.

On Friday, Nov. 5, Goo Goo Chocolate Co., home of Goo Goo Cluster, will open to the public at 116 3rd Avenue S. in downtown Nashville unveiling Design Your Own Confection Stations, a new full-service Chocolate Bar menu including boozy milkshakes, bonbons, interactive classes and more.

“Our team has been hard at work creating an experiential Willy Wonka-esque destination unlike anything else in Nashville,” said Laurie Spradley, vice president of operations and brand development for Goo Goo Cluster. “From boozy milkshakes to kiosks where visitors can be their own chocolatier and create a Design Your Own Premium on-demand, to light fixtures dripping with chocolate – it’s safe to say that all your senses will be in for a treat!”

Goo Goo Executive Pastry Chef Mike Colon has created an entire new menu for Goo Goo Chocolate Co.’s full-service Chocolate Bar, which includes delightful treats such as boozy milkshakes inspired by Goo Goo’s classic clusters, seasonal shakes, bonbons and other specialty confectionary treats.

The new space also has a dedicated 500-square-foot premier classroom space for the relaunch of Goo Goo’s hands-on candy making experiences including the classic “Taste of Goo Goo” class, “Secrets of Goo Goo” with chocolate and wine pairings, and “Goos & Booze” with chocolate and local spirit pairings. Classes in the new dedicated classroom space are available starting on opening day with tickets available online at www.googoo.com/classes.

Goo Goo Chocolate Co.’s hours of operations will include 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information visit www.googoo.com or come experience the sweetest destination in town starting Nov. 5, 2021.

ABOUT GOO GOO CLUSTER

In 1912, in a copper kettle at the Standard Candy Company in Nashville, Tenn., America’s first combination candy bar was invented: a roundish mound of luscious caramel, smooth creamy marshmallow nougat, and fresh roasted peanuts all covered with a thick coating of real milk chocolate. Additional products have been added to the lineup throughout the years much to the delight of Goo Goo enthusiasts, including Pecan, Peanut Butter, Lil’ Goos and chef curated Premium Goo Goos. Creative candy lovers can also Design Your Own Premium Goo Goo online and through chocolate classes. The Goo Goo Shop in downtown Nashville is currently undergoing a $2 million transformation and will reopen on Nov. 5 as the Goo Goo Chocolate Co. offering interactive classes, a full- service chocolate bar serving premium chocolate, wine and whiskey pairings, boozy milkshakes and seasonal treats, a retail shop and more.