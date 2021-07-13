Golf Performance Center at Westhaven Named to the America’s 100 Best Clubfitter Lists

The Golf Digest list of America’s 100 Best Clubfitters, which first debuted in 2011, considers all sorts of facilities that offer clubfitting services to the general public including independent shops, practice ranges, full-service performance centers, large retail stores, resorts, golf courses and national chains.

Tim Sygerych and The Golf Performance Center were given an Honorable Mention from Golf Digest in 2014 and have now made the list of the best in the country.

Tim’s Dad started him playing golf when he was just 3 years old. His Dad always experimented and tinkered with clubs for himself, and when 10-year old Tim asked for a full set of clubs, his Dad told Tim he would need to build them himself. And build them he did. Repairing and building clubs became a hobby for both Tim and his Dad, and when Tim was in high school, they started selling some clubs to Tim’s teachers.

Tim thought he might follow his Dad in the airline industry, but after college he took a job in outside services at the Faldo Golf Institute in Orlando FL, and the rest is history. The Assistant Club Fitter at the time left after 6 months and Tim spoke up that he could fill that role. After 6 months demonstrating his skills, Tim was hired full time as the Assistant Club Fitter. Over the next 4 and ½ years Tim learned a lot fitting for Nick Faldo and being exposed to Nick’s process, as well as from the Professional Tour vans that travel with the players.

In 2005 Tim joined Gaylord in Nashville, and then in 2010 Southern Land Company CEO Tim Downey convinced Tim to bring his expertise to The Golf Performance Center at Westhaven Golf after fitting Tim Downey’s son Conner for clubs. As one of the most sought-after Master Clubfitters in the area, Tim regularly works with golfers who drive three to four hours or more for his services. Tim fits 350-400 players with clubs each year and besides Nick Faldo, Tim has fit Justin Timberlake, Ken Griffey Jr., Dierks Bentley as well as more than 25 Tour players.

When asked what he enjoys most about the clubfitting process, Tim said “that everyone is unique and that no two days or two people are the same. Dealing with the unknown every day is exciting.” A key to Tim’s success is his attention to detail, evaluating grip size, club length, shaft flex, loft and lie angles, and much more.

A full bag fitting can take up to an hour to an hour and a half. Individual club fittings typically take 30 minutes to an hour. As anyone who’s gone through the process will tell you, the small investment of your time can pay major dividends on the putting greens and fairways!

Learn more about Westhaven Golf Club at golfwesthaven.com. Learn more about the Golf Performance Center at golfperformancecenterwesthaven.com. Westhaven Golf Club is located at 4000 Golf Club Lane | Franklin, Tennessee 37064.