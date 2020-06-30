



Looking for a way to turn up your golf game? Ever wondered what you could do beyond practicing your stroke or investing in better equipment? When it comes to golf, fit can be everything. If you’re swinging a club that’s the wrong length or has an improper grip size for your hands, then your game may never reach its full potential!

Master Clubfitter, Tim Sygerych, helps players of all ages and skill levels find their best fit at The Golf Performance Center at Westhaven. As one of the most sought-after Master Clubfitters in the area, Tim regularly works with golfers who drive three to four hours or more for his services. In fact, Tim has even fitted celebrities such as Justin Timberlake and Ken Griffey Jr. He has worked as a clubfitter for Nick Faldo and provided his services to PGA and LPGA Tour players.

What Happens In a Club Fitting?

Tim has an exceptional attention to detail. During a clubfitting, Tim evaluates:

Grip size

Club length

Loft & lie angles

Shaft flex

…and more

A full bag fitting can take up to an hour to an hour-and-a-half. Individual club fittings typically take 30 minutes to an hour. As anyone who’s gone through the process will tell you, the small investment of your time can pay major dividends on the putting greens and fairways!

If you don’t have clubs or are looking to add a new club (or entire set) to your bag, you can try out our inventory, which includes Mizuno, Titleist, Callaway, Taylormade, Ping, and PXG. Additionally, we use TrackMan® technology to help determine optimal head/shaft combinations for your swing.

Club Fitting Prices

Prices at The Golf Performance Center at Westhaven are as follows:

$200 Full Set

$100 Woods or Irons

$50 Putter or Wedge

Schedule a Club Fitting With Master Clubfitter Tim Sygerych

For more information, call The Golf Performance Center at Westhaven at (615) 599-4420 or learn more online. We guarantee our fitting services; if something is not right, just let us know, and we’ll take care of it!



