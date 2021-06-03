Golf Carts & Low Speed Vehicles: Do You Know the Law?

Now that school is out and the Memorial Day weekend is over … you will likely see more golf carts and low speed vehicles in your neighborhood. It’s important to know the requirements that federal, state and local laws mandate for the use of these vehicles on Tennessee roads and streets.

Did you know owners and operators must have a Class D driver license in their possession when operating these vehicles? Does your modified golf cart or low speed vehicle meet all the safety requirements? Does it have to be titled or registered? Violators may be cited in Williamson County.

To get answers to these and other questions, click here: https://tnclerks.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360000358886-Low-Medium-Speed-Vehicles.