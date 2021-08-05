Gold Medal Gymnast Aly Raisman to be Guest Speaker at Davis House Gala

Davis House Child Advocacy Center is pleased to announce World champion gymnast Aly Raisman will be the special guest speaker at its annual Button Ball gala to be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Homestead Manor in Thompson’s Station, TN. This event has historically been held in the spring but has been moved to the fall for 2021.

Aly Raisman, team captain of the gold medal winning Women’s Gymnastics teams in 2012 and 2016, is the second most decorated American gymnast of all-time, one of only two U.S. gymnasts to make back-to-back teams in more than 15 years. A leader on and off the floor, Raisman uses her platform to help normalize the conversation around mental health, promote positive body image and the importance of self-care. Inspired by an army of survivors, Raisman continues to advocate for systematic changes within the sport of gymnastics and the eradication of sexual abuse.

“We are thrilled to have Aly Raisman as our guest speaker this year,” says Davis House Executive Director Dr. Brent Hutchinson. “She is a remarkable young woman with an amazing story of resiliency and hope. Her willingness to speak against this scourge inside youth athletics is both inspiring and commendable.”

NewsChannel 5 anchor Rhori Johnston will return as Master of Ceremonies. Bluegrass artists Kentucky Calling will perform. The night will feature a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by dinner and conversation with Raisman as well as a VIP meet and greet. A live auction will close out the night.

The event is expected to draw 500+ attendees and promises to be a big event again this year. This black-tie gala raises funds for the services and programs Davis House provides to children facing sexual or significant physical abuse and their families, all of which are provided at no cost.

Join Davis House Child Advocacy Center for a memorable evening of dining, dancing and donations – the perfect opportunity to benefit the children and the community. Various sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available. For more information on registering as a sponsor, volunteering or to donate auction items, please contact Brent Hutchinson

at 615-790-5900 ext 101 or [email protected] Tickets are available for purchase at bit.ly/dh-bb2021.

Davis House Child Advocacy Center helps combat child abuse by providing services to children and their families in crisis and providing community education focused on prevention and early intervention. Davis House served 557 new children last year in Williamson, Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties. National statistics indicate that one in ten children will be sexually abused before their 18 th birthday. Davis House relies heavily on community support in order to provide all services at no cost to the children and their families. For more information about Davis House Child Advocacy Center and how you can partner to make a difference in your community, please visit www.davishousecac.org.