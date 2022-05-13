Going to Steeplechase This Weekend? Here are 5 Things You Need to Know

The Iroquois Steeplechase, benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, will make its 81st annual return to Percy Warner Park on May 14. If you are unable to attend Steeplechase, the races will be live streamed here.
Here are things you need to know about the annual event in Nashville since 1941.
1Be Prepared for Weather
The race has been continuous since 1941 with the exception of World War II and COVID but even if it’s raining, it will continue. Be prepared.
2There Will Be Food Options
Steeplechase Central food trucks include Brown’s Diner, Chick-fil-A, Hogwood BBQ, Loveless Café, Sweet T’s Ice cream and The Huli Hut. Family area food trucks include East Tasty Candy Company, Fye Dog’s, Moosic City Ice Cream & Waffles, Nashville Cotton Candy Co. and Retro Sno.
3It’s as Much About Fashion as the Horses
As Nashville’s rite of spring since 1941, race day will be full of annual traditions and new attractions, and one of those is the fashion. It’s the day to bring out your best hat and outfit.
4There will be Six Races
There will be six races throughout the day with the first one starting at 1 pm. Average speed of a steeplechase thoroughbred is 30 mph and weighs 1,100 lbs. In between races, don’t miss the stick pony race and the parade of the hounds.
5Don’t Bring These Items to Steeplechase
When it comes to what to bring and what to leave at home, attendees are required to present their ticket and armband and parking pass upon entering the race. Glass containers, pets, propane grills, buses, limos and firearms are prohibited from the race grounds.