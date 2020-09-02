Going Rogue! Papa C Pies Introduces Peach Cobbler

Summer in the South means one thing… fresh, mouthwatering juicy fruit. For some, it might be watermelon. But for us at Papa C Pies, it’s all about the delicious fruit pies. This summer, we’ve decided to go rogue by introducing, for a limited time only, our NEW peach cobbler!

Each cobbler is made fresh to order and served hot. Using delicious fresh peaches from our neighbors to the south in Alabama and Georgia, we’re able to ensure a consistent delicacy that features sweet juicy peaches and is topped with an always scratch-made cobbler topping.

In this time when the world seems to have gone sideways, when the only constant in life is the unknown, our team at Papa C Pies hopes you’ll enjoy this special treat. Maybe your summer plans have changed. Maybe your vacation has turned into a staycation. Maybe you’re looking for a new and different way to bring enjoyment and something unique to the limited daily life in the uncertainty of the pandemic.

And, so, the cobbler, distinctly Southern and distinctly summer, is shaking things up and bringing a ray of sunshine to Middle Tennessee for a few short weeks!

Oh, and if cobbler isn’t your thing, our peach pie is still available. And, if peaches aren’t your summer bliss, we have a wide range of delicious fruit pies available, from our luscious lemon icebox to tart rhubarb (or strawberry rhubarb), and from berries to cherries! Plus, don’t forget the quintessential apple pie!

Peruse our online menu for all available flavors. Feel free to drop by or call ahead at (615) 414-3435 to order and ensure your favorite is ready when you come!

