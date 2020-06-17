



A GoFundMe has been created to help pay healthcare costs for Leanne and Kevin Craft, of Franklin, as they recover from a brutal attack that occurred last month.

The Crafts are heading home soon from rehabilitation after surviving an attack at a Nashville Storage facility last month that left them in critical condition. When they return home, the couple will need 24-hour care. A GoFundMe has been created to raise money to cover the cost of home healthcare.

“My friends Kevin and Leanne Craft were brutally attacked with a machete on May 17. They were attacked by a homeless man who because he was angry about the virus and being turned away from a shelter, decided to turn his rage on an innocent couple. They are being released from a rehab facility at the end of the week and will need a 24-7 caregiver. Insurance will not cover this. I’ve felt helpless as to what to do, and my heart led me to this. If you feel led to, please give,” states the GoFundMe campaign.

The goal of the fundraiser is $20,000 and, as of the writing of this article, the campaign has raised $7,500. Those interested in donating can contribute to the GoFundMe here.

Shortly after the couple was attacked, community members created a GoFundMe account to recognize the first responders who helped save the lives of Leanne and Kevin Craft.



