GoFundMe Created to Aid Spring Hill Crash Victim

After a fatal car accident on Wednesday, Feb. 17, across from Rippavilla Plantation, the community is rallying behind a family by raising funds through a GoFundMe Campaign.

Melissa Carter and her son Maxwell Carter were in a Chevy Blazer on Nashville Highway that was struck from behind by a tow truck causing the vehicle to roll on its side off the highway and burst into flames.

Through the assistance of citizens who stopped after the wreck occurred, Melissa Carter was pulled from the vehicle but her son died at the scene.

According to WKRN, the accident is still under investigation at this time by the Spring Hill Police and no charges have been filed.

A GoFundMe has been created for the family of Melissa Carter to assist with medical expenses,

According to the GoFundMe, Melissa is at Vanderbilt Medical Center with third-degree burns on her face and fifth-degree burns on her arm. The last report on Feb. 20 stated she is up and moving around but still in a lot of pain.

A goal for GoFundMe has been set for $16,000 with almost $11,000 raised, as of the writing of this article. Those interested in donating can make a donation here.