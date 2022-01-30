GoFundMe Created for Family of Mt. Pleasant Teenager Who Died in Minibike Accident

Josiah Fisher, of Mt. Pleasant, was involved in a fatal accident at Mount Pleasant High School on January 26.

After repairing a minibike for his shop class in the parking lot, Fisher took the motorcycle for a test ride and crashed into the building.

Fisher was life-flighted to Maury Regional where he later died due to the injuries he sustained during the accident.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise funds for his funeral expenses. The goal was set at $15,000 and, as of the writing of this article, the GoFundMe currently sits at $14,449.

A statement in the fundraiser says, “The family is completely devastated. They have a one-income household and do not have funds to bury Josiah. All donations will go for the funeral services. Any donations are appreciated by the family in this tragic time.”

Make a donation here.