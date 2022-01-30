GoFundMe Created for Family of Mt. Pleasant Teenager Who Died in Minibike Accident

By
Donna Vissman
-
Josiah Fisher
photo from GoFundMe

Josiah Fisher, of Mt. Pleasant, was involved in a fatal accident at Mount Pleasant High School on January 26.

After repairing a minibike for his shop class in the parking lot, Fisher took the motorcycle for a test ride and crashed into the building.

Fisher was life-flighted to Maury Regional where he later died due to the injuries he sustained during the accident.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise funds for his funeral expenses. The goal was set at $15,000 and, as of the writing of this article, the GoFundMe currently sits at $14,449.

A statement in the fundraiser says, “The family is completely devastated. They have a one-income household and do not have funds to bury Josiah. All donations will go for the funeral services. Any donations are appreciated by the family in this tragic time.”

Make a donation here. 

Previous articlePhoto of the Day: January 30, 2022
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here