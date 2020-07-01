



Fred Reyes, a Senior Director at Deer Run Camp in Thompson’s Station, is in the hospital battling COVID-19.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds to help the Reyes family with medical and living expenses during this time. Fred’s wife (Sharon) and son (Seth) were also diagnosed with COVID-19 but have recovered.

“Their greatest financial need is medical and living expenses in the coming months. While Sharon and Seth both contracted COVID-19 and eventually recovered, Fred has been hospitalized for over 3 weeks and is still in intensive care. He’s expected to be hospitalized for another 4-6 weeks, including inpatient rehab. Seth has had recent medical expenses as well related to this crisis,” states the GoFundMe page.

It continued, “At this time, the submitted Workers’ Compensation claim for Fred has been denied and they are uncertain what will happen in the coming weeks regarding his salary and/or medical claims. He had 6 weeks PTO at the start of his illness, and they are so thankful this benefit will provide income through July.”

The goal of the GoFundMe is $45,000 and has already received over $35,000 in donations. To donate, visit the page here.

In early June, Deer Run Camp in Thompson’s Station reported that 32 of its summer staff and 3 year-round staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Deer Run Camp has since canceled all camps for the rest of the summer.



